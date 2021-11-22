OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 377.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSPN opened at $18.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $736.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

