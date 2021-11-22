Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

