Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $69.61 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 378,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

