Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Opsens has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.