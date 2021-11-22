OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $599.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OrganiGram stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of OrganiGram worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

