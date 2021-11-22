Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

