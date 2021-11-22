Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00073562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,230.81 or 0.07247793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,500.85 or 1.00217719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

