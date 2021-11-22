Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.81

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 5879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.04.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,132,594 shares of company stock worth $64,236,183 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $13,485,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $14,684,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $154,169,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

