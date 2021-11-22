Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.81

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 5879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 515,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,327,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,132,594 shares of company stock valued at $64,236,183 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $13,485,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $14,684,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $154,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.