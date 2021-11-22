O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Up 0%

O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)’s share price shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.09 and last traded at $44.68. 31,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 55,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUSA. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

