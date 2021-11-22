OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 94,320.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $8,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 41.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 162,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,603.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSIS opened at $95.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.34 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

