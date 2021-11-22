Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells C$117,600.00 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80.

TSE:OR traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.55. 260,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,983. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of C$12.39 and a twelve month high of C$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on OR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$21.50 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.41.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

