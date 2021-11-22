Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells C$117,600.00 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80.

TSE:OR traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.55. 260,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,983. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of C$12.39 and a twelve month high of C$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.09.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$21.50 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.41.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.