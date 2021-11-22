Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

