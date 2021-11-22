Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.04. 12,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average is $141.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

