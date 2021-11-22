PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 668,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 508,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.