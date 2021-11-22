Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,416,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $37,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $13,839,090.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,630,803 shares of company stock valued at $189,848,867. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $21.41 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

