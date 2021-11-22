Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $585.00 at JMP Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $550.00 to $585.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $564.94.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $287.12 and a 1-year high of $545.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

