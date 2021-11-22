Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $660.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $564.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $287.12 and a 1 year high of $545.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.