Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 92,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,434,918 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $26.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

