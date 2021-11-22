Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 29,070 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $25,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

