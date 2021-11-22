Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 29,070 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $25,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after purchasing an additional 144,583 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.11 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

