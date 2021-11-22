Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 6,853 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $28,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Datadog by 106.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $45,633,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $761,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,297 shares in the company, valued at $24,134,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,680,049 shares of company stock worth $433,088,629. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $192.60 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.