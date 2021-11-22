Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 57,246 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $25,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after buying an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,152,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after buying an additional 265,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $84.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.11%.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

