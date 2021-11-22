Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,736 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Nielsen worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 174.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 102.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 102,681 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 209.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 105,855 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 317,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

