Parkside Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

