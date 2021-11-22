Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 628,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter.

STIP opened at $106.56 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.36 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16.

