Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $5.48

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $6.31. Partner Communications shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 464 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

