Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after buying an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 344,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

