Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 45,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $124.99 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average is $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

