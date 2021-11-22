PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $189.61

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $189.61 and last traded at $190.38, with a volume of 97504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.84. The company has a market capitalization of $221.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

