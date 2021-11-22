PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $189.61

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $189.61 and last traded at $190.38, with a volume of 97504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.61.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.84. The company has a market capitalization of $221.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
About PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
