PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $189.61

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $189.61 and last traded at $190.38, with a volume of 97504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.61.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.84. The company has a market cap of $221.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
