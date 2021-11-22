PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.13.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $193.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 1 year low of $190.96 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

