Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1685 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Shares of PBA opened at $32.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 518,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

