PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.94.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

