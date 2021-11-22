PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $934,200.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00.

PFSI stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.00. 909,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

