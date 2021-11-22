Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires Shares of 6,300 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond grew its stake in CoStar Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.