Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $474,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

