Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $527,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 348.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $152.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.84. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.