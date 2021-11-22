Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,536 shares of company stock worth $10,330,847. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $663.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.48. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.82 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

