PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 98.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,832. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.