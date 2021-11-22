PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,124 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Price Michael F bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

