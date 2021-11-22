Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.11 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $143,047.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00089883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.03 or 0.07241976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,417.94 or 1.00393645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

