Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAT stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $630.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.