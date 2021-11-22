PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 115,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PML. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $14.39 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

