Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 79 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $568.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.70 and a 12 month high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

