Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,630,803 shares of company stock worth $189,848,867. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 6.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

