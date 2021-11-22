Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $30,000 Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 133.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 95,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. POSCO has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

PKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

