Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,952 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.16 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.10 and a 1-year high of $62.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

