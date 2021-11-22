Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $66.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

