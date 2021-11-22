Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21,422.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 69.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 353,380 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,652 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $176.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

